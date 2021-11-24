Building permits issued in Dubuque County in October with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
Elmer M. and Debra A. Colyer, 1735 Creek Wood Drive, $725,000.
- James F. and Janet M. Kress, 4401 Barnwood Lane, $350,000.
- Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 4413 Barnwood Lane, $350,000.
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 4484 Sickle Lane, $400,000.
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 4467 Sickle Lane, $425,000.
- Troy D. Moore, 1008 Kane St., $254,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
Merrick Investment Group LLC, 3070 Cedar Crest Court, $210,000 — Construct a 5,000-square-foot, single-story building.
Structures other than buildings
- Hy-Vee Inc., 400 S. Locust St., $500,000 — Construct a 1,200-square-foot detached structure with canopy in existing parking lot for drive-thru pick-up orders.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
Elizabeth C. Jenn, 1414 Langworthy St., $82,431 — Garage addition and other work.
- University of Dubuque, 140 Fremont Ave., $2,265,575 — Construct a 1,035-square-foot, two-story addition and remodel entire house.
- Craig M. Otting and Rachel I. Smith, 985 Indian Ridge, $50,000 — Basement remodel.
- Mark P. and Katherine S. Runde, 950 Prince Phillip Drive, $50,000 — Addition of a sunroom and deck.
- Affordable Housing Network Inc., 1293 Walnut St., $100,000 — Install siding, soffit and facia, replace windows and drywall interior walls.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Rousselot Dubuque Inc., 2350 Kerper Blvd., $161,500 — Install a new membrane roofing system.
- Area Residential Care Inc., 3355 Kennedy Circle, $125,230 — Remove and replace approximately 36,000-square-foot of roofing.
- Dayton-Hudson Corp., 3500 Dodge St., $350,000 — Interior buildout for new tenant, Crumbl Cookie.
- Church of the Resurrection, 4320 Asbury Road, $84,450 — Install new sprinkler system for addition.
- Padre Pio Health Care Center Inc., 3485 Windsor Ave., $47,750 — Extend existing sprinkler system into new addition.
- City of Dubuque, 2601 Shiras Ave., $134,918 — Eagle Point Park bridge pavilion roof replacement.
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque, 1699 Iowa St., $1,460,896 — Interior demolition and renovation of Unitarian Fellowship Church.
- Holy Ghost Church, 2981 Central Ave., $749,845 — Renovation of existing classrooms for Holy Family Catholic Schools.
- Dubuque Community Schools, 1800 Clarke Drive, $346,072 — Extending existing fire alarm into new additions at Dubuque Senior High School.
- Garry J. and Jeanne A. Heiar, 1443 Rockdale Road, $50,000 — Install drywall and cosmetic upgrades.
- S & S Partnership Inc., 2525 Kerper Blvd., $307,734 — Remove and replace roofing.
- Mt. Pleasant Home of Friendless, 1695 Mount Pleasant St., $106,000 — Construct an elevator equipment room.