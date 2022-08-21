Jury finds Dubuque man guilty of murder
A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding a Dubuque man guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, was convicted in the death of Berniece Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities had indicated that Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive, having been at her residence July 14, 2021.
A conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole in Iowa.
Commission rejects demolition of building
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site.
The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., which has been in Dubuque since the early 1900s.
“This is a gray area,” Commission Member Janice Esser said at the meeting. “I’d hate to tear down a building and regret it down the road.”
Cottingham & Butler Chairperson John Butler signed a letter of intent on his company’s behalf last month to purchase Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished. The center is owned by Joliet Building Corp., which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510.
Prior to the commission’s vote, Cottingham & Butler CEO David Becker spoke about the proposed facility. “Cottingham & Butler employs 1,200 people in the country, 800 of which are in Dubuque,” he said. “Day care is one of the biggest challenges in our community, and we’re seeing it with our employees.”
City backs local bid for soccer complex
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night voiced their support for a local organization’s bid to purchase Dubuque Soccer Complex.
City Council members on Monday voted unanimously to approve a letter supporting Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s attempt to purchase the property currently owned by Dubuque Community Schools.
However, council members did not take any action on the alliance’s request for a $300,000 contribution from the city. Following the recommendation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, council members instead intend to discuss the request during goal-setting sessions this coming week.
Developer pitches multi-sports facility
An Arizona-based company hopes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot indoor sports facility at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, with the intention of creating more than 17 full-time jobs and more than 100 part-time positions.
Court One LLC has submitted a bid to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex from Dubuque Community Schools. After confirming earlier this week that they planned to bid on the property, Court One officials Thursday spoke with the Telegraph Herald in greater detail about their proposal.
The period to submit bids to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex closed Thursday, and Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider the bids they received for the property at a meeting Wednesday. The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which currently leases the property from the district, also has submitted a bid for the site.
Court One’s proposal has received enthusiasm from some local sports groups, but officials for local soccer organizations said they are worried that if Court One’s bid is accepted, the facility would reduce the number of available soccer fields and increase costs for local soccer programming.
Under Court One’s proposal, an air-supported dome, currently called Court One-Dubuque Athletic Complex, would be built over two soccer fields at the north end of the soccer complex. The structure would contain five basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
East Dubuque probe ongoing, State police say
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque.
However, officials provided few details on what they are investigating.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Trooper Jayme Bufford, with the Illinois State Police public information office, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Bufford also “could not confirm” whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. East Dubuque city officials said they also have heard few details about the investigation.
Butlers plan children’s garden activity center
A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
The garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages.
The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years.
Resurrection to debut new school
As Resurrection Elementary School Principal Denise Grant walked the halls of the Dubuque school this week, teachers greeted her from their new classrooms, where they were hard at work organizing materials, arranging desks and decorating bulletin boards.
“They couldn’t wait to get in here,” Grant said. “They couldn’t wait to see the new spaces.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools and Church of the Resurrection officials are wrapping up work on a new $8.6 million Resurrection Elementary School campus, which will welcome about 340 students for the first day of classes Tuesday.
The project was funded by contributions from Church of the Resurrection parishioners, an anonymous donor and the Holy Family system. Officials broke ground on the work in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.