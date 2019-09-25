Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate that at least 100 deer in southern Crawford County have died from an often-fatal viral infection.
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, appears intermittently in Wisconsin within localized areas, causing high fevers among infected deer. Afflicted animals usually die within seven days.
The disease poses no risk to humans and is unlikely to impact the deer herd statewide, but hunters in affected areas might notice a dearth of game this hunting season.
“Say they’ve got a 40- or 80-acre parcel to hunt on, and if it’s one of these areas that has had a number of deer die off, it doesn’t look real promising for them this fall,” said Dan Goltz, wildlife biologist for Crawford and Vernon counties. “But we won’t know the extent of it for a while.”
Since August, three cases of EHD have been confirmed in Crawford County, one in Iowa County and two in Richland County, but the majority of reports have been provided by the public — primarily in the Kickapoo River Valley.
Samples must be tested within 48 hours, but DNR staff can infer probable cases from the proximity of the carcass to confirmed cases of EHD, clinical symptoms and location of death.
“What we generally find is … a dead animal that looks like it would be healthy otherwise and it’s right on a water body,” said Bret Owsley, wildlife management district supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Signs of infection in a living deer include excessive, sometimes bloody, foam around the nose and mouth, a rosy or bluish tongue, appearance of weakness and approachability by humans and presence in a body of water, where they attempt to cool themselves or drink.
EHD is transmitted by midges, a type of fly. The last major outbreak in Wisconsin occurred in 2012, and DNR officials believe it resulted in the deaths of about 380 deer, primarily in Columbia and Dane counties.
Generally, outbreaks occur under hot, dry conditions, Owsley said, which is why he is surprised one occurred during this year’s wet and cool summer.
They cease once the midges die with the first hard frost.
Although nothing can be done to stop the spread of the disease, continued monitoring helps inform herd management strategies, Owsley said.
“White-tailed deer are very important to us and a lot of people and so having an understanding of what’s going on is important,” he said.