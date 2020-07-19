GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said one person was killed and one injured in a crash Friday outside of Galena.
Emergency personnel “attempted to save” Mary A. Morhardt, 54, of Elizabeth, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Nancy J. Jargo, 59, of Clinton, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and later transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday on U.S. 20 at Devils Ladder Road outside of Galena. A press release states that an eastbound vehicle driven by Beverly A. Kloss, 74, of Elizabeth, crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane of traffic, prompting Jargo, who was driving west, “to take evasive action.”
Jargo lost control of her vehicle, which entered the eastbound lane and hit head-on Mohrhardt’s eastbound vehicle.
“The impact caused Mohrhardt’s vehicle to exit the roadway and come to rest in a culvert with standing water,” the release states.
Jargo’s vehicle then was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by Kurt V. Ernst, 51, of Marion, Iowa.
The highway was closed for more than four hours after the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation.