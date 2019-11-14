With just five votes separating him from the apparent winner, a candidate for a Western Dubuque Community School Board seat is seeking a partial recount.
Jeff Wolf, of Peosta, this week asked Dubuque County officials to recount votes from the Nov. 5 election. Unofficial results show him losing to Nancy Fett, also of Peosta, by a count of 1,227 to 1,222.
“With such a small margin and how the process works, it just felt like it was a sensible time to have a recount,” Wolf said.
Officials in the five counties touched by the WD district have canvassed results of last week’s elections. The results remain unofficial until Monday, when Dubuque County officials will receive the abstract of votes from the other four counties, according to Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County’s deputy commissioner of elections.
Wolf said the closeness of the vote and the high turnout prompted him to seek a recount. His plan for now is to ask just for a recount of Dubuque County votes, as opposed to a recount of ballots in all five counties.
“When you see that much support from the community members, it felt really good and, honestly, is what drove me to decide to do the recount,” Wolf said.
Wolf and Fett each will select a representative to serve on a recount board. Those two representatives then will agree on a third person to fill out the board.
All three members will hand-count the ballots beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
“They just open up the sealed ballots one at a time of each precinct,” Hillary said. “It’s pretty straightforward. They just tally down on paper who gets what votes.”
Hillary said the county sees recount requests every year or two. She said recounts in 2017 in a Peosta mayor’s race and a county supervisor’s race in 2016 did not change the results of those elections.
If the election recount is completed by the time Dubuque County supervisors meet Monday to approve the final vote tallies, the results of the WD election will be finalized.
If the recount is not complete, the board on Monday would declare a winner based on existing results, and then hold a special meeting later if the recount changes the election winner.
Fett said she supports and understands Wolf’s decision, though she and Wolf both said they hope the process is resolved quickly.
“(Wolf) is a good man, and I think he’d do a great job if (it is) how that turns out,” Fett said. “I’m still kind of hoping I keep my five-count lead.”