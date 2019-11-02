WORTHINGTON, Iowa — It had been just more than nine months since Worthington had a convenience store at which local residents or travelers could fill up their tanks and their tummies.
A new day is dawning with the opening of the Morning Star Station on Iowa 136. The business is located in the same footprint of the former Worthington DayBreak, which closed Jan. 12.
New owners Jerry and Jill Klaren, of Worthington, held a soft opening Monday. The grand opening is slated for Friday, Nov. 8.
Jill Klaren will be the station’s accountant and general manager, while Jerry Klaren will provide support for all its mechanical needs.
Jill Klaren said the timing is good for the town’s residents — and good for her and her husband.
“I’m retiring after a 37-year career with the U.S. government in December,” she said. “Jerry was as frequent a visitor here as anybody. We started talking about it because I’m gonna be free now.”
The changes don’t end with the store’s name or marquee. They are evident immediately inside the door. A new seating area has been installed, for example.
“We opened that up so people could sit down and have a cup of coffee in the morning, or sit and have their lunch,” Jill Klaren said.
Jill Klaren summed up perhaps the biggest news for loyal customers with two words: “Holly’s back.”
Holly is Holly Kluesner, who worked at the previous store for three years.
“Everybody loved her and they were sorry not only to see the station go, but to lose the rapport they had with her,” said Jill. “She said she knew what customers wanted before they even came in. It’s a small community and they like that.”
The grand opening will include breakfast specials and sponsor giveaways.
“Hopefully, everybody will come in and see the finished product,” Jill said. “Jerry is ecstatic to be back in Worthington and helping the community.”