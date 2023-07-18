A divided Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move 911 dispatch to a shared building on Dubuque’s West End, per an agreement that the City of Dubuque would pay half of the $5 million cost for renovations.
The 2-1 decision — with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff for and Supervisor Wayne Kenniker against — followed months of debate between supervisors and Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. The decision followed nearly a decade of dispatch officials trying, and failing, to find a space to move 911 communications.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger expressed thanks and relief after the Board of Supervisors’ vote.
“As emergency responders go, we know the space they have now is limited,” he said of the shared, 600-square-foot space in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which is in a flood plain. “This will provide us much better redundancy and give us a good backup, much better setup than anything we have had.”
The agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday will split the estimated $5 million price tag for renovations 50/50 and lead to a new cost-sharing agreement between the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County for 911 operations. Currently, the city pays two-thirds of the facility’s operational costs while the county pays one-third. Per the agreement for the new facility, the city and county would both pay 50%.
Van Milligen and Pothoff had long said the current split is unfair, since it means city residents have to pay both the city and county levy rates. But the approved agreement abandoned a past proposal by Van Milligen which would have phased out the city’s share of payment entirely, placing operational costs entirely on the county’s levy after several years.
With the agreement in place, the county is set to enter a lease-to-own condominium arrangement with the building’s current owners, the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, for the space at 7900 Chavenelle Road.
That link between the agreement funding 911 dispatch and the search for a new location had been what County Planning Director Ed Raber called the “moving target,” which had dragged out the debate over whether or not to move into the Dubuque Initiatives building. That moving target, however, became more clear recently due to two developments, according to supervisors.
First, Kenniker made it clear last week that he could not support the 911 center project in its proposed form. On Monday, he still argued that the project was not the right solution to the county’s needs.
“I am still inclined to request that we look at this situation from a bigger perspective than just fixing one issue,” he said. “I don’t argue that purchasing that space for that cost is not a bargain — it is. But I think as long as we continue to think about things this way (rather than comprehensively), we’re going to move from this issue to the next issue to the next issue. And in the long run, your cost will be more.”
Kenniker acknowledged that cost is secondary to public safety needs, but said he thought dispatch could stay where it was until the county came to a better solution.
Pothoff — who had dealt with the need for a new dispatch center in his previous job as the Dubuque County Sheriff’s roads captain — said looking at previous options for new space had convinced him that the Dubuque Initiatives building was the best option.
“I was for a standalone facility to start with,” he said. “But the $5 million — whether it’s the (Dubuque Initiatives) building or a standalone building — doesn’t change, because it’s mostly equipment and your buildout for hardened buildings (to protect from extreme weather and other threats). I think this is the most cost-effective way of handling this. I’ve looked at numerous (other, existing) buildings.”
McDonough also pointed out that another location would mean no city cost share.
“The $2.5 million commitment from the City of Dubuque is dependent on it being this project,” she said. “Any (other) standalone building is going to be completely on our dime, with costs climbing.”
But, McDonough also said that Kenniker’s steadfast opposition had contributed to the City of Dubuque approaching county staff with the compromise agreement she could get behind.
“You being blunt, coming out early as ‘I’m a no,’ that got us where we needed to be,” McDonough told Kenniker. “Even though we’re not a unanimous yes on this, we work together well for Dubuque County.”
The second development which brought McDonough around to the new agreement was a reminder from longtime, retired County Auditor Denise Dolan during a recent work session. In retirement, Dolan works part-time as budget director for the Dubuque County 911 Public Safety Committee.
She reminded supervisors that the 911 agreement includes not just the city and county, but that committee, which features representatives of numerous volunteer fire departments and emergency management services from small towns in the county.
“It has to meet a standard that the small communities would join,” McDonough said Monday. “Public safety is one of the premier charges of what we’re asked to do. And 911 is the guardian angel ... These are the people who we can’t be nickel-and-diming about.”
Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde said that some of the county’s $2.5 million share of the renovations could be covered by existing funds, while the county would likely need to take out some loans as well.