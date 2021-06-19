Two local Iowa organizations are receiving state funding to go toward projects in rural communities.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Jackson County Economic Alliance were among 17 recipients of funds from the Rural Innovation Grant Program, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Both organizations received a $20,000 grant, out of a total $300,000 awarded to projects that benefit rural communities.
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the community foundation, said funds awarded to her organization will go toward starting a “reverse scholarship program” to bring newly graduated teachers into rural northeast Iowa schools and help them pay off student debt.
“We all would love to have families move to our small, rural towns, and there’s really a shortage of teachers in our small, rural schools, especially in (science, technology, engineering and math) fields,” she said.
Van Milligen said the foundation hopes to give out eight to 12 scholarships annually to teachers who pledge to work in rural northeast Iowa schools for three years. She said the scholarships can go to people near graduation or those who already graduated.
After the program is established, she said funds for the scholarships will be raised through community foundation donations or existing scholarship funds may go toward the program.
“We’re really very excited about this opportunity,” she said. “They’ve been very successful in many communities.”
Jackson County Economic Alliance Director Nic Hockenberry said his organization will use its grant to partner with University of Iowa as part of the school’s Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities.
The partnership will allow communities throughout Jackson County to team up with university student teams on different projects, such as storm water improvement and entrepreneurial growth. A total of 15 projects will be tackled throughout the county, based on community needs and desires.
The University of Iowa initiative typically only focuses on projects in a single community, but Jackson County Economic Alliance officials wanted as many people to benefit as possible, Hockenberry said.
“It would’ve been hard for one of our smaller communities to let the university come in and partner with them, but we wanted them to benefit,” he said.
The planning stages for a majority of the projects will begin this fall, he added, though a few may start later this summer. Hockenberry said the county and its communities will soon receive federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, which they can use to continue funding these projects.
“It’s a good opportunity to put a lot of the pre-work in now for communities to capitalize on these funds that will be coming into those communities, which can then hopefully grow into the future,” he said.