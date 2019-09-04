Police said a Dubuque woman jumped out of a window to flee her boyfriend after he choked her.
Barry Luther, 33, of 2060 Whittier St. No. 3, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and three counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that Luther assaulted Cynthia Louise, 33, of 2060 Whittier St. No. 3, on Monday in the presence of their three children.
Louise told investigators that Luther then kept her from leaving the residence and that he told her and the children that no one could leave or eat.
She left the residence out of a window after Luther had fallen asleep.