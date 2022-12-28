MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Conservation will host a free ice-fishing clinic next month on land it is leasing for public use.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14, at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave. in rural Maquoketa, according to the conservation department’s website.

