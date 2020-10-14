News in your town

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in Grant County, 1 each in Dubuque, Lafayette counties

WD sets date for levy vote, to buy 1,250 laptops

Suspension of Dubuque flights extended without relief package

Dubuque County Sheriff's Department vehicle likely totaled in deer crash; no injuries reported

Election preview, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors: Republican aims to bring integrity, sheriff's department experience to position

Authorities: Search of Dubuquer's home uncovers $20,000 worth of heroin, $6,000 worth of cocaine

Election preview, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors: Incumbent Democrat hopes to continue improvements, COVID-19 response

Survey: Platteville scores high on quality of life, but more shopping sought

Hartig Drug to offer COVID-19 self-testing in Dyersville

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque County Sheriff's Department vehicle likely totaled in deer crash; no injuries reported

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Dyersville council renames bridge for longtime public works director

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Hartig Drug to offer COVID-19 self-testing in Dyersville

Mineral Point schools shift to virtual learning, suspend sports

MercyOne Dubuque to offer virtual cancer education series

Lafayette County man cited after fiery crash

Leaf, yard debris collection options available to Dubuque residents

Contact information sought to update records at Linwood Cemetery

Port of Potosi Breweriana and flea market to be held rain or shine

Dubuque agency receives grant from Iowa Women's Foundation

Virtual event to provide information on Hurstville Interpretive Center solar project

Task force recommends infrastructure improvements for West Delaware schools

Workday planned at Mineral Point preserve

Talk to highlight slave ownership of Platteville's founder

Vacancy filled on Monticello City Council

Grant County board approves additional CARES Act projects

Galena cancels trick or treating

Election preview, Iowa House District 96: Hein, Chase bring different backgrounds to seat

Holiday shopping season kicks off early, presents unique challenges to retailers

31 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque County; 1 death in Delaware County

Authorities: Asbury man threatens girl with knife

Dubuque among barge terminals receiving federal port designation

Platteville council considers breaking with practice to finance road projects

Local law enforcement reports

UW-P Continuing Education Institute to offer online certificate in cannabis cultivation

Early applications accepted for home heating assistance program

Dubuque hires new city clerk

Mask mandate not dead issue for Dubuque County supervisor