PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It’s almost time again for Platteville’s Hometown Festival Week, with more than 15 community events scheduled to celebrate the event’s 25th year.
The annual event, sponsored by Platteville Regional Chamber, will run Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 24. The nine-day event is meant to highlight different community resources and recreational opportunities in Platteville.
“We have so many things in our community to be excited for and proud of that we try to encompass as much as possible in those nine days,” said Wayne Wodarz, chamber executive director.
To kick off the celebration, Platteville Family Resource Center will host its first Breaking Away from Domestic Violence bike race and ride at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Mound View Park.
The center is expecting at least 100 riders, and all proceeds go toward Family Advocates, a local shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Saturday’s lineup also will feature a car cruise down Main Street and Southwest Music Festival on historic Second Street.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said there should not be any major traffic disruptions during Hometown Festival Week aside from a few street closures on Saturday, July 16.
Main Street will be closed 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon between Water and Chestnut streets for the car show. Second Street will close between Main and Furnace streets, and Mineral Street will close between Oak and Third streets Saturday starting at 9 a.m. for Southwest Music Festival.
“There will be a lot of pedestrians out and about (that day), so just be observant and slow down as needed,” McKinley said.
Another major event each year is Southwest Health Berry Fest, an event focused on introducing kids to healthy habits. The celebration will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in Legion Park.
The festivities will include a variety of free activities, including fire truck rides, face painting and a race with local law enforcement. A nutritionist from Southwest Health will be present to talk to kids about healthy eating choices.
“It’s the 73rd year we’ve put on (Berry Fest),” said Southwest Health spokesperson Abbey Droessler. “We have activities for kids of all ages, so it’s a good event for community members to connect with different resources.”
Other events throughout the week include musical performances, an arts and crafts fair and a climb up the Platteville “M.” A full list of events can be found online at platteville.com/events/hometown-festival-week.
