The University of Dubuque Heritage Center this morning announced an addition to its 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Charlie Berens -- Emmy Award-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of "Manitowoc Minute" -- will perform at 8 p.m. March 31, in John and Alice Butler, Heritage Center.
A Wisconsin native, Berens has been featured on FOX, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. In 2017, he began the Midwest comedic news series, "Manitowoc Minute."
He has more than two million Facebook followers and has toured throughout the United States.
In addition to "Manitowoc Minute," Berens also hosts "Dark Side Of" on Discovery ID.
Tickets are $50 for the public; $45 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; $10 for the first ticket for UD students, with additional tickets $45; and free for the first ticket for UD student H-PASS holders, with additional tickets $45. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event.
Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, and will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.