SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Friday
Verena Street Coffee Black Friday, 8 a.m., 720 Verena Court. Take advantage of free tours and exclusive roasting experiences. Coffee, doughnut holes, hot cocoa and crafts for kids.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Friday
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Amanda Beard, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Jordan Danielsen, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Call 563-542-0782.
Friday Meditation Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W.,
815-281-1041.
Friday
Annual Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive, 6:30 a.m.-noon, American Red Cross, 2400 Asbury Road. Free long-sleeved T-shirt and $5 Amazon.com gift card, via email. Call 563-275-0597 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details:
563-557-9196.