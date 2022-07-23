A local developer seeks to partner with the City of Dubuque to begin developing the community’s South Port area.
Representatives of Conlon Construction Co. will meet with Dubuque City Council members on Monday, July 25, to discuss a potential public-private partnership to pursue construction on the riverfront properties in the South Port, which would include developing residential, business, restaurant and hotel space.
The South Port consists of about 33 acres of industrial and vacant land just south of the Ice Harbor and just east of U.S. 61/151. The land is owned by several private property owners and businesses, as well as the city, U.S. Coast Guard and Iowa Department of Transportation. The Julien Dubuque Bridge passes directly over many South Port properties.
Matt Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction, said he is already in contact with several companies — including hotels, restaurants and corporate businesses — that are interested in operating in the South Port.
“There is a lot to be desired there,” Mulligan said. “We are really interested in developing that part of the downtown.”
A presentation that will come before City Council members also proposes the creation of pedestrian-centric streets, an Ice Harbor boardwalk, docks, a dog park, water access and more parking at the South Port. Additionally, the proposal also envisions long-term developments such as the creation of a pedestrian overpass, riverboat landing, recreation center and vehicular underpass.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said city officials have explored developing the South Port area for more than a decade, but it was only at the start this year that a developer came forward willing to invest in the project.
“Before now, nobody was ready to pull the trigger,” Connors said. “We now have a private developer willing to spend some money there.”
However, the South Port remains a long way from being ready for construction. City of Dubuque Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said infrastructure investment also will be needed throughout the area, including paving gravel streets, installing street lighting and making water and sewer infrastructure upgrades. Access to the South Port likely will need to be improved.
Brown said designs for South Port improvements still are in their early phases.
Connors said that at the work session, council members will learn more about the potential development and what actions would be needed for the city to sign a development agreement with Conlon Construction.
Mulligan said the city would play a vital role in applying for necessary grants to help fund the project and assisting with property acquisition.
“With a project like this, the municipality needs to be a part of the conversation,” he said. “I want to see if they are interested in moving forward on this.”
Even if city leaders opt to move forward with the project after the work session, Mulligan said it likely would take another four to five years before any construction is completed.
Connors said city officials first started meeting with Conlon Construction in February to discuss the company’s interest in the South Port. As part of the process, the city has spent $45,000 of an $800,000 multipurpose grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to hire RDG Planning and Design to develop a conceptual plan for the South Port’s potential development.
Brown said the remainder of those funds will be spent on the cleanup of three blighted properties in Dubuque, two of which are located in the South Port, with the third located next to Comiskey Park.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he believes the city should pursue developing the South Port, stressing that city officials could find the same success there that they found with the development of the Port of Dubuque.
“I think it would be a huge draw for the community,” he said. “The idea of having something like that is really exciting to me.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he looks forward to hearing more about the project.
“There is a ton of potential down there,” he said. “You just need to find the people that see that, and it looks like we might have that person knocking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.