South Port Development
Buy Now

Proposed development for Dubuque's South Port.

 Contributed

A local developer seeks to partner with the City of Dubuque to begin developing the community’s South Port area.

Representatives of Conlon Construction Co. will meet with Dubuque City Council members on Monday, July 25, to discuss a potential public-private partnership to pursue construction on the riverfront properties in the South Port, which would include developing residential, business, restaurant and hotel space.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.