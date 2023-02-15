Dubuque County supervisors plan to vote on Friday, Feb. 17, on their maximum annual expenditures as part of their annual budget development and feel pressed to aim high.
The supervisors are faced with building their budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 with the next phase of tax cuts from the Republican majority in the Legislature taking effect and bills progressing in the Statehouse this year that would reduce county revenues further. The county must set its maximum property tax revenue expenditures soon, and after that, it can remain unchanged or be reduced but cannot be increased by the county board.
County supervisors intend to vote on spending levels based on a property tax levy 20 cents higher than this fiscal year, to $9.21 per $1,000 of taxable value.
“We are expecting and hoping but need to tax for the reality,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough during a budget meeting this week. “We’re having to adjust our levy rate to ‘backfill,’ to use their word, all of the changes coming from the State of Iowa.”
Her comment referenced the latest phase in the Legislature’s 2021 decision to ween local governments off of “backfill” repayments the state previously promised and paid to local governments after cutting corporate taxes nearly a decade earlier. According to Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde, that change repays $100,000 less each year as it’s phased in and eventually will reduce funds to the county by around $1 million annually.
The state also made an error in recently announced allowable tax valuations for multi-residential properties, the correction of which will reduce funding to Dubuque County by another $1.1 million this year. Legislation is being considered through which the state would “backfill” that to local governments for one year, but that is one of numerous uncertainties the county is facing.
“We all know that the backfill thing doesn’t work very well, coming from the state,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff.
Runde said other changes from the state result in $650,000 less in funding to the county.
The county’s business has also grown more expensive, according to officials. Prices for capital projects have increased with inflation. And to be competitive as an employer, department heads and supervisors feel it is necessary to increase wages significantly for rank-and-file employees.
Over the past decade, Dubuque County supervisors have intentionally reduced the countywide property tax levy from $10 per $1,000 of taxable value to $9.01 in the current fiscal year. According to Runde, though, if the Board of Supervisors left its levy at the current level for next year, the county would receive $7.7 million less in revenue.
Even if the county does set a levy 20 cents higher than in the current fiscal year, Runde said county revenues would still be lower next year than in the current year.
The Board of Supervisors has also intentionally, in part to comply with new state requirements, spent down its fund balances in recent years, leaving that safety net too low to support less of a tax increase, according to Runde.
The current county supervisors hoped to not have to increase the levy this year, so they have been conservative in contributions to area organizations and departments’ requested capital expenditures for next year, supporting significantly less of both than were requested.
And they still would have an opportunity to decrease it, even if they approve spending levels tied to a 20-cent increase on Friday, as county boards do not have to set their levy until April 15.
“We can adjust the actual levy once that is published downward,” Runde said. “We could shoot higher than we originally thought with the option that if things come from the state in a favorable fashion, we could adjust that. But if we publish something that we believe is low, then the state comes in and changes our valuations further, we could have set our budget too low.”
All three county supervisors acknowledged the necessity of aiming higher than the county might need. But new County Supervisor Wayne Kenniker proposed punting a $2.8 million overlay, widening and culvert project for 6.8 miles of Girl Scout Road — a safety necessity, according to County Engineer Russell Weber — to fiscal year 2025 to avoid as much of a tax increase.
“We’re having this discussion as if the expenses are fixed,” Kenniker said. “That’s leading us down the road to raising taxes. Delaying Girl Scout Road and changing or shifting part of the levy from Secondary Roads to General Supplemental is a controllable means of reducing some of the pressure that’s been put on us.”
Kenniker said raising the rate went against the intention of Republican state lawmakers’ changes, which want property taxes to decrease.
“We’re just assuming that $8-plus-million is the right amount to spend on road projects every year. I’m just not there,” he said. “The effort is to put pressure on us as a board to make responsible decisions from a taxpayer standpoint. And we’re making adjustments to continue with the same or similar levels of tax (spending).”
McDonough asked what changes Kenniker would need for their vote Friday to be unanimous. Kenniker said he appreciated McDonough’s effort but that some differences between supervisors were fundamental. Both McDonough and Pothoff argued against cutting the road project.
“We’re still in the catching up process on our roads and bridges,” Pothoff said. “I would have trouble taking away from the road department.”
