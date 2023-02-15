Dubuque County supervisors plan to vote on Friday, Feb. 17, on their maximum annual expenditures as part of their annual budget development and feel pressed to aim high.

The supervisors are faced with building their budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 with the next phase of tax cuts from the Republican majority in the Legislature taking effect and bills progressing in the Statehouse this year that would reduce county revenues further. The county must set its maximum property tax revenue expenditures soon, and after that, it can remain unchanged or be reduced but cannot be increased by the county board.

