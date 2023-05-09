PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a final autopsy report helped establish the cause of death of a missing man who was found dead in Grant County as “accidental.”
Ronald Henry, 34, died of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures in the environment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. A press release states that methamphetamine use was a contributing factor in Henry’s death.
Grant County Chief Deputy Coroner Doug Bartow ruled the death as “accidental,” saying the drugs in Henry’s system likely played a role in his inability to find somewhere warm.
“There was a high level of meth in his system,” Bartow said. “He literally froze to death.”
Henry was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 7. His body was found March 5 about a mile south of the residence where he last was seen.
Authorities previously said Henry was in Platteville to work for a few weeks, as he had done numerous times in the past. The last sighting of Henry occurred during the early hours of Dec. 5 after he returned from a social gathering to the home where he was staying on Condry Road.
He left a voicemail with James “Jim” Dailey, who owned the home where Henry was staying, at about noon Dec. 5 asking Dailey to call him back. He had not been seen or heard from since.
Authorities used K-9 units, drones and a helicopter during a monthslong search for Henry. The sheriff’s department conducted more than 50 interviews and accessed Henry’s social media accounts.
Henry’s body was found March 5 by a 14-year-old boy in a ravine in the woods just outside the perimeter of the 2,800-acre area officers searched in January in an attempt to locate Henry.
Bartow said some clothes also were found near Henry’s body, indicating that he took them off while traveling through the woods.
“People with hypothermia tend to get confused and think they are hot,” Bartow said. “They start taking off their clothes and just keep walking. This is exactly what we found leading up to the body of Mr. Henry.”
Tonya Makinye, Henry’s mother, said she does not understand the determination made by the coroner’s office and plans to have another, independent autopsy performed.
She said she believes her son died of an overdose and that someone moved his body to the woods.
“I just don’t understand it,” Makinye said. “I’m not just taking it.”
Bartow said Henry’s body did not show any indications of foul play and that there was no evidence the body had been moved.
Although the coroner’s office ruled the death accidental, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said his office will review the investigation with the county district attorney’s office and determine whether criminal charges could be brought against people who potentially contributed to Henry having methamphetamine in his system when he died.
“We need to review whether or not there is anything that can be charged out of it,” Dreckman said. “There is stuff that we have uncovered of drug use by multiple people connected to (Henry).”