Texas Roadhouse restaurants and local law enforcement will hold a free lunch fundraising event next month for Special Olympics Iowa.

The local event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the Dubuque Texas Roadhouse, 845 Wacker Drive, according to a press release.

The restaurant will offer a free lunch of pulled pork sandwich, side item and a drink in exchange for donations of any amount.

