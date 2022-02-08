MANCHESTER, Iowa — Tucked away in the basement of Manchester United Methodist Church and run by volunteers, the Marilyn Wycoff Clothing Closet offers a variety of clothes in sizes from newborns to adults for anyone that needs them.
Located at 413 E. Butler St., the closet serves those in need as well as honors Wycoff, who died in May. Volunteers aren’t sure exactly when the clothing closet started.
“Kathy Waterman started this out of her home,” explained Jenny Garvin. “After a few years, it moved to the church. When it moved here, Marilyn headed it up for several years. Marilyn and her husband, Ray, were active volunteers with it for years. So after she passed, we named it after her for all of her efforts.”
The closet is open from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, coinciding with the Second Helpings meal served at the church. It also is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
“We definitely see a need,” Garvin said. “We have had young women who have just come to town to get away from a domestic violence situation and they have nothing. We have seen a father with young sons come in, as well as older people.”
Volunteer Cheryl Voelker said those who come in are grateful.
“We have a variety of shoppers, and they all say, ‘Thank you,’ when they leave,” she said.
The clothes are free, and all items are donated.
“We feel very fortunate when people think of us,” Garvin said. “I’ll tell you that during the pandemic, there was a lot of closet cleaning going on in people’s homes.”
Donations can be dropped off when the closet is open or Mondays through Thursdays when the church is open.
Volunteers see a need all year, but always during the winter season.
“Hats and gloves are some of our biggest things in the winter,” Voelker said.
The store sticks to clothing, along with personal hygiene items. They ask that clothes be clean and not in need of sewing and repair.
“We want people who come in to feel like they have something of good quality, like new. We want people to feel good,” Voelker said.
Volunteer Roxanne Knoedler added, “With all the issues they have, we don’t want clothing to be one of them, especially for the kids,”
Volunteers in the store step out and give shoppers privacy when they come in. They also don’t ask the names of shoppers.
Volunteers don’t have to be members of Manchester United Methodist Church.
“With a few more volunteers, we are hoping we could be open another day of the week,” Garvin added.
The volunteers said community support is critical.
“This wouldn’t be as successful if we didn’t live in such a great, caring community. The support is phenomenal,” Knoedler said.
“We are all here for the same reason — to help others,” Voelker said. “You reach out when there is a need for it.”
In addition, volunteers remember their friend Wycoff, who was a fixture of the clothing closet for years.
“Working in Marilyn’s memory really isn’t work,” Garvin said.
Those wishing to make a donation or volunteer at the clothing closet can call the church at 563-927-4439 or Knoedler at 563-608-3017.