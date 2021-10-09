ELKADER, Iowa — A local agricultural co-op has agreed to a $6,000 fine after state officials alleged the business discharged a pollutant into local waters.
Three Rivers FS neither admitted nor denied the alleged discharge but agreed to the fine from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the matter. The DNR ordered the business to cease illegal discharges and provide documentation in the future “establishing all stormwater was legally disposed of” from Three Rivers FS in Elkader.
An administrative consent order states that on July 19, 2020, DNR staff received “a complaint of dying fish at the confluence of Roberts Creek and the Turkey River.”
At Three Rivers FS, a DNR staff member saw water being pumped from a secondary containment area into a culvert that flows under Innovative Ag Services’ driveway, into a drainage ditch and into Roberts Creek and the Turkey River.
Another DNR staffer took a sample at the culvert that was positive for ammonia. She also saw some of Innovative Ag Services’ ammonia storage area drained into the ditch and took a sample that also was positive for ammonia.
The staffer inspected Three Rivers FS’ secondary containment structures. In one, a fuel tank had a leak. In another, a containment structure for liquid fertilizer had a “cutout with a floor gate” that had standing water with a high amount of ammonia.