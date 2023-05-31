Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Flo Rida entertains the crowd at the Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Saturday. He performed a number of his hits, including “Right Round,” “Where Them Girls At,” “Wild Ones” and “Low.”
Flo Rida performs at the Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on Saturday.
Flo Rida and his dancers perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage.
Flo Rida performs at the Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Saturday night.
A vigorous performance by an aughts hip-hop favorite offered more than just nostalgia for a wildly enthusiastic crowd Saturday night.
Pop-rap chart-topper Flo Rida delivered from a deep set of old favorites in a crowd-pleasing show at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage with the heady energy of an unforgettable night out.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
