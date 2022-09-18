As 14-year-old Miley approached the starting line on Saturday afternoon, she was ready to go.

She’d changed out of her traditional German dirndl dress, and she knew her “mom” was waiting on the other side. When the announcer called “Go!” she took off alongside her competitors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.