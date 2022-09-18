As 14-year-old Miley approached the starting line on Saturday afternoon, she was ready to go.
She’d changed out of her traditional German dirndl dress, and she knew her “mom” was waiting on the other side. When the announcer called “Go!” she took off alongside her competitors.
Despite her best efforts however, Miley — a stout, brown wiener dog — was unable to beat out the competition. She came in last, but that didn’t stop owner Cathy Behnke from congratulating her with celebratory chicken bites.
“She ran! She came in last, but she really ran,” exclaimed Behnke, of Dubuque, who got Miley from a rescue. “I was absolutely so excited for her, and I’m very proud.”
Miley was one of around 30 dachshunds to run in the wiener dog races Saturday as part of the Oktoberfest celebration at the Q Casino in Dubuque. Hundreds gathered for the annual event to watch the dogs run and to take part in other activities.
Most owners agreed the competition was a fun way to socialize their dogs while also getting out to celebrate a nice day with friends and family.
“Besides running around with the kids in the backyard, she hasn’t really practiced,” said Matt Saylor of his family’s dog, Frida, whose middle name is “cheddar biscuit.” “We’re just hoping she runs in a straight line.”
The wiener dog race was one of many activities at the Oktoberfest event. There was also live music, a stein holding contest and hammerschlagen, a German game in which contestants try to hammer a nail into a wooden stump.
The event was free, but donations were accepted at the entrance for Camp Albrecht Acres, a 40-acre residential camp in Sherrill, Iowa, for kids and adults with disabilities.
Each year, the Oktoberfest celebration is the biggest fundraiser for the camp. Oktoberfest chair and Camp Albrecht Acres board of directors member Joe Kane said organizers hoped to collect around $20,000, “maybe a little more, maybe a little less.”
“We only have camp for seven or eight weeks a year, but it takes a lot to keep it running,” he said. “... Dubuque has a lot of community festivals, but we like to think this one is pretty special because it helps our campers.”
Kane said the money raised will go toward the camp’s general fund, which is used for needs such as camp maintenance, staff salaries and scholarships for campers.
The charitable nature of the event attracted attendee Lynn Fossum, of Dubuque, who was born in Germany. She said the celebrations offered a way to give back while also bringing “a little bit of Germany back to small-town Dubuque.”
“(The cause) offers some encouragement for kids who might have disabilities,” she said. “They need that sort of place. … It helps them feel connected and feel like a kid.”
