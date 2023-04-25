The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved next fiscal year’s budget and set salary increases for elected officials and deputies.
Supervisors approved a $64.8 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, as well as salary increases ranging from 4.2% to 4.8% — lower than the increases initially proposed late last year by the Dubuque County Compensation Board.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough voted in favor of the budget, while Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
Recommended for you
The vote paralleled a previous one in which Pothoff and McDonough approved a 20-cent increase in the county’s property tax levy for the next fiscal year, with Kenniker opposed.
Speaking after the meeting, Kenniker said the board could have cut more capital spending projects, such as the $16,000 to be spent on a kayak rental system at Mud Lake or $150,000 toward bids to install conduit fiber on the Heritage Trail.
“It’s not a matter of cutting them and ignoring them forever,” he said. “It’s a matter of shifting them and prioritizing them.”
Pothoff and McDonough both previously have expressed that next fiscal year’s budget is a conservative one and that Kenniker’s proposed cuts would not have eliminated the need for a tax increase.
The tax increase is in part connected to a law passed by the state Legislature that requires local governments to reassess property valuations after a state agency miscalculated a tax cut for multi-residential properties.
The new valuations meant maintaining the current countywide levy rate — $9.01 for every $1,000 of taxable value — would have reduced revenues for next fiscal year by $232,862.
“Everything’s different this year because the state screwed up,” McDonough told the Telegraph Herald. “This whole budget has been a scramble because the state made an error out of the gate.”
The decreased revenues also came after a year in which inflation has driven up operating costs for the county.
While the county compensation board in December recommended salary increases of 7% for the county auditor, attorney, treasurer and supervisors and 8% increases for the recorder and sheriff, supervisors voted unanimously Monday to drop those increases to 4.2% and 4.8% respectively. Most departments also have deputies or supervisors whose salaries will increase at the same rate as their elected department heads.
The supervisors in February 2022 approved the increases recommended by the compensation board — other than voting to hold their own pay steady — but have historically scaled back recommended salary increases in recent years.
Pothoff and Kenniker said the scaled-back increases were meant to place the officials’ pay increases in line with the 3% to 5% raises planned for at-large employees next fiscal year. The county and unions representing some employees currently are involved in contract negotiations, while others already have ratified their contract.
“I did not want to see a large separation between elected officials and at-large employees,” Kenniker said.
The approval of the budget comes as property tax reform proposals in the Iowa House of Representatives and Iowa Senate passed their respective houses with bipartisan support last week.
The Senate bill would limit general services levy rates to $3.50 for counties per $1,000 in taxable property value, with additional spending requiring a special election and being capped at a 3.25% increase from the prior fiscal year.
The House bill would cap increases to individual property tax bills at 3% per year for residential and agricultural properties and 8% per year for commercial and industrial properties.
All three supervisors reserved judgment on how the legislation could affect the coming year’s budget, citing the need for the two houses to hash out a compromise bill on the proposed tax increases.
“There’s a lot that still needs to happen down there,” Pothoff said. “I’m not quite sure where it’s going to end up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.