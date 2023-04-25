The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved next fiscal year’s budget and set salary increases for elected officials and deputies.

Supervisors approved a $64.8 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, as well as salary increases ranging from 4.2% to 4.8% — lower than the increases initially proposed late last year by the Dubuque County Compensation Board.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.