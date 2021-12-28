LANCASTER, Wis. — Both the Grant County and Lafayette County boards of supervisors recently approved resolutions related to a national legal settlement with opioid companies.
However, the payments will not be in one lump sum, and one of the attorneys presenting the information on the settlement said the payouts will come nowhere close to paying all the costs that counties have incurred because of the opioid problem that led to the lawsuit.
Andy Phillips, of Wisconsin Counties Association, said the State of Wisconsin has decided on a 70-30 split of the settlement money, with 70% going to the state’s counties and 30% to the state.
Grant County will receive $1.4 million. The resolution passed by the Lafayette County Board says it might receive up to $378,200.
According to information provided about the settlement, money might be received by counties and local governments as soon as April.
Distributors will pay a maximum of $21 billion over 18 years. Johnson & Johnson will pay a maximum of $5 billion over no more than nine years.
Both local county resolutions created county opioid abatement accounts for the money from the settlement that will be separate from the counties’ general funds. Both resolutions approved also have the counties agreeing to the terms of the settlement, which includes 25% of what each county receives going to pay for legal fees.
But Phillips told the Grant County Board that the hard work for supervisors will start once the counties start to receive the money and how they go about trying to put an end to the opioid problem.
While a representative from Unified Community Services talked with the Grant County Board at its recent meeting, the resolution passed made no specific mention of Unified being awarded some of the settlement money for educational or prevention programming.
Supervisors were told that education will be important to prevent people from becoming addicted and that 90% of those addicted to opioids start with a legal, medical procedure.
Other local estimated amounts in Wisconsin from the settlement include Iowa County, just less than $785,000, and Crawford County, just less than $550,000. The largest amounts in Wisconsin will go to Milwaukee County, $71 million; Dane County, $23.2 million; and City of Milwaukee, $22 million.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution to participate in the settlement and expect to receive as much as $2.3 million over 18 years.
According to the resolution that Iowa counties are being asked to approve, Clayton County is set to receive 0.457% of the $85 million that Iowa would have to distribute to local governments. That equates to $388,450 spread over 18 years.
Delaware County will get 0.302%, or about $257,000; Jones County would get 0.388%, or about $330,000; and Jackson County would get 0.549%, or about $466,000.