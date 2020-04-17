Another 1,912 new unemployment claims were filed in Dubuque County in the week that ended on Saturday, according to information obtained by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday.
The highest number of new claims came from those in the health care and social assistance category, with 334 Dubuque County workers filing. More than 250 from the retail trade industry filed new claims.
The one-week total represented a decline from the prior week, when there were 2,718. But more than 7,800 new claims were filed in the county from March 15 to Saturday in the wake of layoffs and business closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures provided by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Dubuque County was home to 60,300 jobs in February and had an unemployment rate of just 3.4%. The figures for March are not yet available, but local economic development officials have noted that every 600 unemployment claims represent about 1% of the workforce.
The volume of new claims in those four weeks suggests the county’s unemployment rate has spiked by about 13 percentage points in that time.
Statewide, the number of new claims reported by the U.S. Department of Labor totaled 46,356 for the week that ended Saturday. About 214,000 new claims have been filed in Iowa from March 15 to Saturday.
The state’s unemployment rate was just 2.8% in February. March’s unemployment rate — which only will capture half of the massive job losses of the last four weeks — is set to be released today.
Nationally, roughly 22 million Americans have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.