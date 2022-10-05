Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SHERRILL, Iowa — Authorities on Tuesday identified the driver of a tractor who died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area.
Thomas Schmitt, 43, of Dubuque, suffered fatal injuries in the accident, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 13797 Hammerand Road. The tractor rolled over, pinning Schmitt.
Schmitt was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
Authorities are investigating the accident.
