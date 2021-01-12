One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Dubuque.
Denise D. Parrett, 66, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of White and East Fifth streets. Police said Parrett was a passenger in a vehicle driven north on White Street by Michael J. Ryan, 65, of Dubuque. Ryan’s vehicle had entered the intersection with East Fifth when it was struck broadside by a vehicle driven east by Trudy A. Smith, 59, of Roscoe, Ill.
Smith had driven through a stop sign and was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign, according to police.