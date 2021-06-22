WYOMING, Iowa – Authorities say a Jones County teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
Lincoln J. Gravel, 16, of Wyoming, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.
The report states that Gravel was traveling on Jones County E45 at 75th Avenue at 2:49 p.m., when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle drifted onto the south shoulder and Gravel overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the north ditch, where it struck a utility pole.
Authorities are investigating the crash, according to the report.