DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The long awaited Major League Baseball game is back on with dates set for next summer at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
MLB announced tentative plans today to hold the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, depending on the status of the nation's public health.
Earlier this year, MLB announced its decision to cancel the game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at the location, a move spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came only a week prior to when the event was set to be held.