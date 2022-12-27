A snow-bearing Alberta Clipper storm system swept through the tri-state area Monday, wrapping up a wintry holiday weekend.
Dubuque-area spotter reports of snowfall ranged from 2.5 to 3.5 inches from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to John Haase, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“It was really fluffy snow, and there wasn’t much wind, so there was not too much blowing and drifting,” Haase said.
Winter officially began Dec. 21, and the season made its presence felt for the next several days in the tri-state area, with a succession of weather alerts that included a blizzard warning, fierce winds and a prolonged period of below-freezing — and at times, below-zero — temperatures.
Haase said Dubuque’s snowfall totals from Dec. 21 to Friday amounted to 2.9 inches. Strong winds whipped that powdery snow to create hazardous travel conditions in the tri-state area.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh wrote in a text message that the city had 30 weather-related crashes from the initial snowfall on Dec. 21 through 10 a.m. Monday. The crashes involved 47 vehicles and caused three minor injuries, but no serious injuries.
“That’s our total after dealing with approximately four days of snowfall, drifting snow and subzero temperatures,” Welsh wrote. “Obviously, our hope is to have no vehicle crashes, especially over the Christmas weekend, but averaging less than eight a day, considering how many thousands of travelers were on Dubuque roads or visiting family here this weekend, that’s not a bad number.”
Steve Braun, Grant County, Wis., emergency management director, credited area road crews with keeping many roadways passable despite the windblown snow.
“We fared fairly well,” Braun said. “We had our usual slide-offs and accidents, but nothing unexpected. The (Grant County) highway department and the (local) townships did a fantastic job keeping our roads open to the best of their abilities.”
Braun said there were a few times during the course of the wintry weekend that travel was difficult on some of Grant County’s remote roads.
“But the main highways were in good shape,” he said.
Haase said the Dubuque area’s winter snowfall generally results from one of three types of winter storms — an Alberta Clipper, a Panhandle Hook or a Colorado Low. Monday’s snowfall resulted from an Alberta Clipper system.
“Those are common,” he said. “They come when there is a northwest flow aloft (in the atmosphere) and start off in the Canadian Rockies. They move rapidly.”
The cold temperatures associated with Alberta Clippers typically result in dry, powdery snow.
“Typically, we get just a few inches (of snow) out of them,” Haase said.
