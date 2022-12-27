Snow Sweeper
Buy Now

A worker sweeps snow from a sidewalk along Bluff Street in Dubuque on Monday as the holiday weekend wrapped up with a few inches of new powder.

 Stephen Gassman

A snow-bearing Alberta Clipper storm system swept through the tri-state area Monday, wrapping up a wintry holiday weekend.

Dubuque-area spotter reports of snowfall ranged from 2.5 to 3.5 inches from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to John Haase, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.