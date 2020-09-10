The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Hombra M. Williams, 24, of 929 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Haley J. Sparks, 23, at their residence on July 4.
- Adam J. Ruden, 36, of 2578 Central Ave., was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Devon M. Goodman, 20, no permanent
- address, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
Camisha L. Dixon, 34, of 2561 Jackson St., Apt. 1, reported $1,500 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at her residence at about 9:35 p.m. Monday.
Mohamed Y. Abouelnaga, 18, of Clifton, N.J., reported the theft of $1,000 worth of items from 117 N. Algona St. at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.