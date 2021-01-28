Voting sites are set for the special elections in Dubuque.
Susan Farber, John Pregler and Nichole Weber are running in the Tuesday, Feb. 2, primary election for the Ward 1 City Council seat. The top two vote-getters will move on to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. This week, all households in the ward with a registered voter will receive a postcard with details about their polling sites, according to a press release from Dubuque County Commissioner of Elections Kevin Dragotto.
Voting sites are:
- First Precinct: Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Drive
- Second Precinct: Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road
- Third Precinct: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road
- Fourth Precinct: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
- Fifth Precinct: Summit Congregational Church, 2885 JFK Road
Voters also can determine their voting site online at dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ballots also can be cast at the Dubuque County Election Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse in Dubuque from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday. The office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday and Monday.
Early ballots that can be mailed in also can be picked up at the Election Office. Completed ballots need to be postmarked by Monday or returned to the Election Office in the courthouse by 8 p.m. Tuesday
For more information, call the Election Office at 563-589-4457.