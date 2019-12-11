Deliberations that will impact the construction of a contentious, interstate transmission line are underway in Dubuque.
The Iowa Utilities Board oversaw Tuesday at the Hotel Julien the first day of public hearings concerning the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project.
About 50 transmission and energy planners, intervenors and objectors to the project attended the contested-case hearing.
The IUB is tasked with determining whether to authorize the construction of the Iowa portion of a 345- kilovolt line that stretches 100 miles from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency approved that state’s section earlier this year, while federal approvals are pending.
In Iowa, the proposed line would run about 14.25 miles through Dubuque and Clayton counties before crossing the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge on an existing easement at Cassville, Wis.
The IUB also will decide whether the companies overseeing the project in Iowa — ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative — may initiate eminent domain proceedings against owners of seven parcels that lie within the line’s proposed right-of-way. Easements on more than 50 Iowa parcels along the route were acquired from landowners voluntarily.
Planners say Cardinal-Hickory Creek — as one of 17 multi-value transmission projects approved by Midcontinent Independent System Operator in 2011 — will improve the reliability of and reduce congestion on the power grid and promote growth of renewable power, which they state has already occurred in Iowa with generation capacity more than doubling since 2011.
“The MVPs have delivered exactly what MISO and the other transmission planners envisioned,” said Jeff Eddy, manager of transmission planning at ITC Midwest.
Meanwhile, opponents in Iowa and Wisconsin have decried the $492 million project’s benefits, in light of its cost and environmental impacts to sensitive conservation areas.
RATEPAYER COSTS
Cardinal-Hickory Creek will be financed by utility ratepayers across 12 states. Iowa customers will foot 8%, or $39 million.
IUB Board Member Nick Wagner inquired whether ITC Midwest knows how much the project will directly impact transmission rates for Iowa customers.
ITC Midwest Director of Public Affairs Tom Petersen said the company cannot provide such estimates.
“Our transmission costs are allocated to distribution companies, who then would define how those costs would be allocated,” he said.
That uncertainty did not jive with intervenor Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who told the Telegraph Herald that, although he neither supports nor opposes the project, he questions the benefits it will provide to Iowa ratepayers.
Isenhart said costs have increased since it was conceived and the energy landscape has changed.
“Due consideration has not been given to the alternatives,” he said, pointing to energy-efficiency measures. “We’re going the wrong direction legislatively. We’ve reduced the potential for energy efficiency by reducing and capping what utilities can do to promote (it).”
COMMUNITY
NOTIFICATION
At the hearing, several intervenors questioned the thoroughness of ITC Midwest’s notification of landowners and communities that could be impacted by Cardinal-Hickory Creek during the scoping stages of the project.
Petersen said outreach efforts were undertaken through public information meetings, legal notices and direct mailings throughout a notification corridor that surrounded the proposed route.
That answer was inadequate for intervenor Dena Kurt, of Hazel Green, Wis., who told the Telegraph Herald that a wider base of community members should have been notified.
“That doesn’t include people whose views may be obscured or whose property values may be diminished,” she said.
The IUB is expected to issue a decision by the second quarter of 2020. Hearings will continue at 8:30 a.m. today at the Hotel Julien.