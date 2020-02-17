MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A committee working toward constructing a dog park in Maquoketa hopes to break ground on the project within the year.
The group, For the Paws, has been working to raise money for the dog park since early last year. Maquoketa City Council members have agreed to let them construct it on an unused section of Horseshoe Pond Park.
Scott Warren, chairman of the committee, said the $120,000 project is 25% funded. While significant fundraising remains to bring all the planned features to the park, the committee is close to being able to install fencing and lay the concrete foundations, Warren said.
“We’d like to get something put in place as soon as possible,” Warren said. “From there, we can keep developing the site as funding comes in.”
Warren said construction could start as early as spring, but likely will take place closer to fall, depending on when the remaining funds come in.
Fundraising largely has come from contributions from local businesses, along with donations from residents. Warren said the group is seeking out grants that could further fund the project.
Stephanie Sagers, a member on the dog park committee, said a park has been highly requested by many Maquoketa residents who see it as an important amenity for the community.
“There’s a lot of people in the area with dogs and not all of them have a fenced-in backyard,” Sagers said. “It’s located next to a park with camping, so it could help to attract people here.”
Warren said the final project aims to install benches, play features and a dog wash when the entirety of the needed funds are raised.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the city’s role in maintaining the dog park property has not been determined yet. He added that the dog park would be a welcome addition to the community.
“It would be a nice amenity,” Schwenker said. “We have a piece of property that would be useful for a dog park.”