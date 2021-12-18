DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The latest in a series of planned “innovation labs” in local rural communities has opened its doors in Dyersville, where officials hope the space will fill a need for business and entrepreneurship services.
This week, officials with Creative Adventure Lab hosted a grand opening for the innovation lab at 248 First Ave. E.
The bright, modern space features smooth wood-paneled floors, sleek white tables, comfortable chairs and a coffee bar. Small-business owners, remote workers and entrepreneurs can purchase a co-working plan to take advantage of the lab’s desk space, meeting room and smaller “huddle room.” The plan also gives co-workers access to amenities including high speed internet, business coaching and networking opportunities.
“I think there is something for everybody that can happen out of these four walls,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp.
The facility is the third of five innovation labs that Creative Adventure Lab plans to open in rural communities, in partnership with Dupaco Community Credit Union. Labs in Cascade and Independence, Iowa, opened last year, and another is slated to open in Monticello in early 2022.
“What we learned when we opened our innovation lab in Dubuque was that finding services for small businesses and for startups is challenging in a rural community,” said Eric Dregne, director of innovation labs for Creative Adventure Lab. “We are using this project to see if we can meet that need.”
Dregne said officials are looking at sites in Dodgeville, Wis., for the fifth and final rural lab, although no specific location has been selected.
He said the Cascade lab has seen “consistent” use in its first year. Co-workers sharing that space have included remote workers, freelancers and area organizations such as Empower Her Co., a network for entrepreneurial women.
The Dyersville site has already attracted interest. Dregne said Zero Zone, a refrigeration and freezing unit manufacturer planning to open in Dyersville early next year, is currently using the innovation lab as a workspace and interview site.
Besides offering space for entrepreneurs, Dregne noted that the rural labs can also serve as a location for innovation lab staff members to work directly with companies, schools and nonprofits and address challenges such as workforce shortages.
“We help companies find solutions for challenges they have in their organization to help them grow,” he said.
Dyersville Mayor-elect Jeff Jacque attended the grand opening and expressed his enthusiasm for the innovation lab’s potential.
“I think it’s going to offer a lot of opportunities for new businesses to come in, and it’s a great place to collaborate with associates and share ideas,” he said.