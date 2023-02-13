A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to assaulting another man, reportedly breaking his nose.
Zachary B. Torbol, 32, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of assault with injury. He initially was charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Plea documents state that a sentence of two years of probation will be recommended. Torbol’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 23.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that police responded on March 27 to Hoffy’s Sports Bar, 285 Main St., after a disturbance was reported. Officers found a blood trail leading down the steps into the bar and blood on the floor. They found a man whose face and shirt were both covered in blood.
A witness told police that Torbol had been in the bar and was acting aggressively toward other customers. Torbol refused to leave when a bouncer told him to, and the man who ended up being injured stepped in to help escort Torbol up the stairs and out of the bar.
Torbol then “sucker-punched” the man, punching him at least twice, documents state. The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken nose and a laceration near his left eyebrow.