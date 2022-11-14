A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for a domestic assault in which police said she tried to hit her husband with a vehicle.
Marshea J.D. Miller, 36, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic assault and interference with official acts. A charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed.
Miller also was ordered to serve two days in jail but received credit for time already served, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police were called to the 2400 block of Windsor Avenue on Nov. 12, 2021, for a report of a physical disturbance. Police found a vehicle stopped in the area, which was driven by Miller.
Traffic camera footage shows Miller driving over the curb and onto the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 24th Street “in an obvious attempt to strike her husband,” Brian A. Miller, 34, documents state.
Brian Miller jumped out of the vehicle’s way and “narrowly (avoided) being hit,” documents state. Marshea Miller continued driving on the sidewalk for half a block before re-entering the roadway.
Brian Miller told officers that he and his wife got into an argument that morning, and he left the area on foot. Documents state that Marshea Miller then followed him in her vehicle.