A man who fatally shot another man in Dubuque was sentenced this week to more than 24 years in federal prison on a weapons charge.
Deonte WB Ellison, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 24 years, eight months and one day in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of ammunition by a felon as an armed career criminal.
Ellison must serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, according to the sentence ordered by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. There is no parole in the federal system.
The charge stems from the July 2, 2020, fatal shooting of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on Loras Boulevard.
Ellison originally was charged at the state level with first-degree murder in Smothers’ death, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter during a March 2021 trial.
Ellison was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the manslaughter charge. He also was sentenced to an additional five years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III said Wednesday that the county attorney’s office was not directly involved in the federal investigation but that the evidence for the federal charge arose from the investigation into the shooting.
“I think he has a long history of violent crimes, including with firearms, and it seems fitting that he’s being held accountable now to the degree that he has been (in federal court),” May said.
Court documents state that the federal charge stemmed from July 2, 2020, when Ellison was in possession of 9 mm ammunition.
Federal documents state that Ellison had three felony convictions in Dubuque County prior to the 2020 shooting — eluding in 2017, possession of heroin with intent to deliver in 2015 and second-degree theft in 2015. Due to those felony convictions, Ellison was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
May noted that the state-level firearms charge and federal-level ammunition charge include different evidence stemming from the 2020 fatal shooting, but the county attorney’s office had video evidence of Ellison with firearms and ammunition in his lap prior to the shooting.
“(Evidence against Ellison) met the criteria in federal court, and they took the investigation from there,” May said.
During Ellison’s March 2021 trial, the prosecution and defense agreed that Ellison shot Smothers following an argument but disagreed on whether the action was premeditated or done in self-defense.
Traffic camera footage captured the shooting and showed Smothers exiting a vehicle on Loras Boulevard to greet his daughter.
The girl was with her mother, Vanessa Ellison, who was married to Deonte Ellison. By approaching Vanessa Ellison and her family, Smothers violated a no-contact order put in place after he pleaded guilty in 2015 to a charge of domestic assault after slapping Vanessa Ellison.
The camera footage showed the fight between Smothers and Deonte Ellison, during which Ellison fired a gun at Smothers twice. The second shot struck Smothers in the chest.
Ellison ran into a nearby residence immediately after the shooting but fled before police established a perimeter after learning of his location.
Ellison then traveled to Michigan with his wife and their children. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Kalamazoo after a 12-day manhunt.