Dubuque’s annual snow sculpting competition faced two weather-related challenges this year.
Two days of above-freezing temperatures followed closely behind a storm that dropped 9.4 inches of snow on Thursday during the four-day 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival, held at Washington Square.
“We lost a full day of sculpting,” Jenni Petersen-Brant, Dubuque’s arts and cultural affairs coordinator, said of Thursday’s heavy snowfall.
Petersen-Brant also helped organize the four-day event that concluded Sunday and competed as a member of the Snow-pacas team, one of six entries. She said the day lost to heavy snow made a difference in competitors’ strategies.
“Some people simplified their designs because they knew they would have less time,” she said. “People also changed their schedules for sculpting. Normally, everybody leaves at dusk and the park is empty. (Saturday) night, when things got cold, there were a bunch of us down here with shop lights on our sculptures and we were working late.”
The teams and their entries were Snow-pacas, “On the Farm”; Pioneers, “Phoenix”; Driftless Snow Sculptors, “Musical Menagerie”; Up to Snow Good, “Fake it til You Make it”; Burch Street Carvers, “Animal Harmony”; and Big Head, “Busty Bust.”
Judges selected the Driftless Snow Sculptors to participate in a national snow-sculpting competition held in Lake Geneva, Wis. The Up to Snow Good team won the people’s choice award.
The Big Head team was led by 15-year-old artist Lydia Reed, of Dubuque, who was competing for the first time.
“Lydia applied as a high school student and was interested in participating in the festival and sculpting a large sculpture,” Petersen-Brant said. “Usually, one of the (event) rules is you have be over 18 to sculpt, but her parents were willing to be here as her guardians — so it was a family sculpting team. She did a great job.”
Lydia Reed is a Dubuque Senior High School student. She was assisted by her parents, Mike and Robin Reed.
“I’ve been doing a lot of ceramic things,” Lydia said.
Lydia attended a presentation on snow sculpting.
“I thought I would like to try it,” she said. “My parents were very supportive.”
The veteran sculpting teams helped, too.
“They were really supportive with letting us use tools,” she said.
Sun and warmth then posed a challenge to competitors.
“The weather this year for carving has been so bad because it’s so warm,” said Dave Maloney, of Dubuque.
Maloney is a member of the Driftless Snow Sculptors team. The beak of the team’s sculpture dripped Sunday, despite efforts to mitigate the sun’s rays.
“We had ladders with tarps to block the sun,” Maloney said.
Sunday’s event also gave kids an opportunity to create their own sculptures.
“It’s a beautiful day out and a great time for the kids,” said Tiffany Stietz, of Epworth, Iowa, as her 5-year-old daughter, Molly Stietz, chipped away at a block of snow.
Event visitor Sarah Kimble, of Dubuque, said that she enjoyed watching the craftsmanship displayed by the sculptures.
“I like seeing the models (artists used) and how they translated into the snow sculptures,” Kimble said. “I also like to see the arts celebrated.”
