Three women are accused of jumping a teenager in a convenience store in Dubuque, punching her and stomping on her head when she was knocked to the ground
Erica A. Hall, 35, of 4100 Bluebird Drive; Stephanie C. Harris, 25, of 1571 Bluff St., No. 3; and Mia M. Mcintosh, 27, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 5; were arrested at 5:50 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging felony willful injury.
Court documents state that video surveillance shows the three women entering Liquor, Tobacco, and Gas, 1401 Central Ave., at about 9:55 p.m. Jan. 20 and standing behind a 17-year-old girl in line. The women “appear to start an argument with” the teen, and McIntosh threw a “caution” sign, a juice bottle and a trash can at her.
The three women “rush” the teen, “began to assault her with punches” and pulled her to the ground, documents state.
“Once on the ground, all three females stomp forcefully and repeatedly on her head and neck area, causing swelling to her left temple area and a bump on her forehead,” according to documents.
Hall then picked up a trash can and threw it at the teen while the girl still was on the ground.
Hall then threw a 2-liter of soda pop at her when she stood up.
The girl reported that she “had past problems with” the three women.