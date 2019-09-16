News in your town

Animatronic pets find place in elder care at Lafayette Manor

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Buggy driver hurt, horse killed in hit-and-run crash in Lafayette County

'Broadway Bound' students perform for a cause

Election preview, Dubuque City Council Ward 4: Cavanagh plans to bring open mind to position

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque woman reaches volunteering milestone at hospital

Dream Center hosting fundraising auction of shed built by students

Election preview, Dubuque City Council Ward 4: Schiesl hopes to bolster 'heartbeat' of community

Meeting on potential for hemp growing set for today in Peosta

Election preview, Dubuque City Council Ward 4: Erba pushes for 'radical' change, including decriminalizing sex work, marijuana

Biz Buzz: Billiards business opens in Dubuque, Bellevue car wash to change hands; performance institute expands

2 construction projects could cause delays at Dubuque landfill

Dubuque woman gets probation for stealing $48,000 from elderly relative

Probation for Dubuquer accused of trying to run woman over after social media spat