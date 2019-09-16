Janet Vance recently reached a volunteering milestone at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“One day, somebody came in and said, ‘Do you know you’re almost to 7,000 hours? Go look on the computer.’ I said, ‘I don’t care how many hours I have.’ I just enjoy being here,” Vance said.
Vance, 81, of Dubuque, has since surpassed 7,000 hours as a volunteer. She has been volunteering at Finley since retiring in 1992. She worked in food service for Senior and Hempstead high schools.
“I sat home for a little while, but I like to keep busy,” she said. “A friend from our church said (Finley) was looking for volunteers. (Volunteering) brightens my day. If I don’t have anything to do, I get kind of grumpy.”
It’s Vance’s smiling face that greets patients and visitors entering Finley’s main lobby Monday through Wednesday.
“The front desk is my favorite (volunteer role) because you get to meet people,” she said. “We get them registered and we get them where they need to go. We usually try to talk to them when we’re taking them somewhere, and get them in a better mood. Some of them are really uptight when they come in.”
Vance and her husband, Corky, also 81, have been married 61 years. They met when Janet was getting on a bus near Jackson Park in September 1955 and went on their first date a couple of months later.
Corky worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 31 years, retiring in 1991. He began volunteering at Finley himself about two years ago. He serves as a fill-in volunteer at Finley and a valet driver for patients.
Jolene Koopmann, Finley’s valet and volunteer services manager, said the pair are a “blessing” for the hospital.
“I can count on them,” Koopmann said. “I think (service) is ingrained in them.”
Koopmann said volunteers at Finley range in age from 14 to 95, and that Janet’s experience is invaluable.
“There’s so much wisdom she can share,” Koopmann said. “She’s a role model.”
The volunteering milestone, Koopmann said, “is almost unbelievable. She’s definitely dedicated.”
The Vances don’t limit their volunteering to Finley — or even Dubuque.
The pair also volunteer at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill. The couple has a camper in the Galesburg area and spends nearly every weekend there from May to November.
The pair are also active members at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque, where Corky often performs maintenance tasks.
“And I volunteer for everything else they need help with,” Janet said. “I also collect food and I make sure the food gets to the food pantry. I’d rather be busy, between church and here (at Finley). If there’s something to be done, they give me a call and I go.”