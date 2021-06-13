Police say a man pushed a woman onto the ground and stole her smartphone, cash, state identification card and other items Friday in Dubuque.
Jeffrey B. Ellis, 59, no known address, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue on charges of first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry and probation violation.
Court documents state that Cozzie S. Dye, 44, of 3712 Pennsylvania Ave., No. I92, was walking with Ellis in the 1500 block of Jackson Street at about 3:45 p.m. Traffic camera footage showed what appeared to be a mutual disturbance between Ellis and Dye that ends with Ellis grabbing Dye with both hands and pulling her toward the curb.
Dye told police that she was on the ground when Ellis took her items.
A warrant for Ellis’ arrest states that he gave authorities an incorrect address in violation of his sex offender registry requirements.