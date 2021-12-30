Sorry, an error occurred.
The City of Dubuque will collect and compost Christmas trees beginning Monday, Jan. 3, as part of its annual “Merry Mulch” program.
Yard-waste bags, bundles and containers, as well as green carts with food scraps, also will be collected on regular collection days during the program, which concludes on Friday, Jan. 14.
A press release states that residents should set trees and other items for collection next to their garbage on their regular collection day. Large trees should be cut in half.
A tree must have either a city brush tie or a yellow city yard waste sticker attached.
Brush ties cost $1.30 each, and yellow yard waste stickers cost $6.50 for a sheet of five. Both are sold at most grocery, discount and hardware stores throughout Dubuque, as well as at City Hall.
