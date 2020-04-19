Governors cancel
in-person classes in Iowa, Illinois, WisconsinIn-person classes for students in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin will not resume this academic year, governors in all three states announced last week.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the decision Thursday, while Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker followed suit Friday. Online classes will continue, but students will not be permitted to return to campus.
In Iowa, that means the spring sports season is officially canceled. District leaders statewide also will be able to start the next academic year sooner to help students make up for time lost.
In Illinois, Pritzker said educators should grade students in a manner that reflects the challenges of the pandemic.
COVID-19 spread prompts new restrictions for regionIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced plans to implement additional mitigation measures in northeast Iowa after the region reached one of the highest possible levels on the state’s COVID-19 risk chart.
She is ordering residents to stay home for everything but work and essential errands amid growing concern about coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.
The residents of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and 10 other counties now are prohibited to engage in virtually any gathering with people outside of their immediate households. Reynolds said she is banning nearly all gatherings for social, community, recreational and leisure purposes in the region that also includes Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. The impacted region does not include Jackson County.
Exceptions can be made for occurrences such as weddings and funerals, but only 10 or fewer visitors can be present at a time.
Maquoketa manufacturing facilities closing; 125 jobs lostMAQUOKETA, Iowa — A bedding product manufacturer is permanently closing its Maquoketa facilities, eliminating about 125 jobs, in the wake of a business downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety-four of those employees of Hollander Sleep Products were let go Monday, according to correspondence sent Monday to City of Maquoketa leaders by Bedding Acquisition LLC, the parent company of Hollander Sleep Products. The Telegraph Herald obtained copies of that correspondence on Tuesday.
The remaining employees will be laid off in waves until the facilities at 1204 E. Summit St. and 1725 E. Maple St. close entirely by June 5, the letter states. Company officials did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
In the letter, officials stated that about two-thirds of the company’s customer base stopped purchasing products as a result of the pandemic.
A temporary reduction in hours was implemented in February in response, but the facilities now are no longer considered financially viable, according to the company.
Closed salons, barbershops forcing local residents to find alternativesAs weeks pass and most businesses in the service industry remain closed, local residents are going gray and coping with split ends.
Compared to the life-altering consequences posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, unkempt hair is perhaps among the least alarming.
But the closure of barbershops and beauty salons across the country has tussled customers’ self-care routines and shaken a business sector.
“This is literally a huge issue in our house,” said Dubuque resident Allison Mitchell, who said her hair has grown into a mullet. “I was supposed to have a haircut right before all of this went down. But my daughter had a fever. So, I ended up canceling it, and now, I can’t get one at all.”
Her husband, Jacob Walleser, has taken to borrowing her headbands to keep his hair out of his face.
Dubuque airport to receive
$1.2 million stimulus boost, but total flights continue to dropThe ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a more significant impact on commercial flights out of Dubuque than previously announced, though more than $1 million in emergency relief funding should keep workers in their jobs.
Earlier this month, American Airlines, which provides service from the Dubuque Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, reduced its number of daily flights from three to two.
As of Tuesday, flights have dropped to just one per day. In May, the airport will drop to just one flight four days per week, Airport Director Todd Dalsing said last week during an air service webinar hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be zero flights,” Dalsing said. “This is not unique to Dubuque in any way, shape or form. You’ll see this in Waterloo, Sioux City and the 200 other commercial airports that are very similar to Dubuque will have similar schedules.”
Report deems Upper Mississippi most-endangered waterway in U.S.Area conservation leaders are exploring ways they can mitigate flooding and rehabilitate the upper Mississippi River, which last week was declared the nation’s most- endangered waterway.
Keith Rahe, executive director of Travel Dubuque, said the Mississippi is “really Dubuque’s identity.”
“That’s our calling card,” he said. “And its health and everything that goes with it is vitally important.”
A study from environmentalist group American Rivers placed the upper Mississippi River at the top of its most-endangered list due to loss of natural floodplain area, climate change, watershed development and river engineering.