One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Crystal L. Williamson, 50, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of the Locust Street Connector and U.S. 52/61/151. Police said Connie M. Vonah, 54, of Asbury, Iowa, ran a red light while traveling south on the highway. Her vehicle struck Williamson’s vehicle, which was making a legal left turn from the Locust Street Connector onto northbound U.S. 52/61/151.
Vonah was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.