Steve-O
One of the stars of the "Jackass" franchise will take the stage in Dubuque.
Steve-O will present an "adults-only comedy show" on Saturday, June 11, at Five Flags Theater.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the Five Flags box office and ticketmaster.com. No one younger than 18 will be admitted.
A press release states that the "multimedia comedy show" is not "for the faint of heart."
Steve-O has more than 24 million followers on social media, hosts a weekly podcast called “STEVE-O’s Wild Ride!” and is a New York Times best-selling author.
