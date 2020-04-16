PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week approved the building permit for the new Peosta family entertainment center, featuring a bowling alley.
The 17,500-square-foot facility will be constructed at 8412 Peosta Commercial Court, near UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine and Walk-In Care Peosta.
It will feature 12 bowling lanes, an arcade, bar, dining area and outdoor patio.
The center is the brainchild of owners Dave and Tracie Pettera. The Petteras’ previous business, Cascade Lanes & Lounge, caught fire in August. The business — as well as an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza — sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Ultimately, the couple decided against rebuilding in Cascade and decided to erect the center in Peosta.
“We’re still waiting for all the estimates to come in, but it’s going to (cost) $2.5 to $3 million,” Dave Pettera said. “We are just moving dirt at this point. The ground is officially broke.”
The project is expected to be completed in November.
“It’s a restaurant and bowling alley, so it will be a benefit to the city to give families places to go,” said City Council Member Gerry Hess.