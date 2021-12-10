In 1981, Dubuque’s TelePrompTer TV-FM Cable Co. had expanded its basic service to provide 35 channels and Showtime for an additional fee. Late that year, the company cracked down on “cable TV pirates.”
Forty years ago, Dubuque’s TelePrompTer TV-FM Cable Co. had expanded its basic service to provide 35 channels. Customers could receive the movie channel Showtime for an additional monthly fee.
However, not all cable recipients were paying the company for access, so TelePrompTer took aim at so-called “cable TV pirates” in December 1981.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the crackdown in its Dec. 11, 1981, edition.
TELEPROMPTER LAUNCHES DRIVE TO SCUTTLE TV PIRATES
Six or seven independent operators are connecting homes to Dubuque’s cable TV system under a special offer: A one-time-only charge, with no monthly bills.
It sounds like a good deal, except it isn’t legal.
The people who are selling the service are called “cable pirates,” in the parlance of the cable TV industry, and are being sought by TelePrompTer, of Dubuque. A $100 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of anyone found hooking up cable illegally.
“It has come to my attention that there are a few people tampering with our equipment and outright hooking people up for a price,” said Dan DeLaney, local general manager of TelePrompTer. “What we’re talking about is theft.”
Stealing cable TV signals is just as bad as shoplifting in the eyes of the law. And people guilty of cable piracy face the same penalties applied to other minor crimes — a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.
That doesn’t apply to people who accidentally get cable services they don’t pay for and “forget” to let the company know. The penalties are just for people who actually take a screwdriver in hand and connect their own cable wiring.
TelePrompTer always has had trouble with prime-time movie snatchers, homeowners who connect the cable to their own set, but lately there’s been an increase in the number of people who do the work for profit.
DeLaney said informants have tipped him off to a half-dozen people who are making money by pirating television signals, and one or two of them are going great guns.
DeLaney has no idea how many homes are connected illegally, but it could be hundreds, he said. Charges range from $15 to $100, depending on the job and the pirate, and it’s all advertised by word of mouth.
Besides installation charges, TelePrompTer gets $7.25 per month for basic TV service and $9.95 for the Showtime movie and entertainment service.
“It’s got to the point where I can’t sit back and do nothing,” DeLaney said.