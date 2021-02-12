The Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition is underway in Dubuque’s Washington Square and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 13.
This year’s event features two professional sculpting teams from Dubuque and one student team from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The teams are creating their sculptures from 6-foot-by-8-foot blocks of manufactured snow. They have until noon Saturday to complete their work.
The winner of the contest advances to a national competition held in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family-friendly events that normally take place on Saturday in conjunction with the competition will be shifted to a new format.
Interviews with sculpting team members will be posted to the City of Dubuque website, and residents can vote online for their favorite sculpture. Fun winter activities will be posted to the Dubuque Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
Washington Square remains open to foot traffic, although masks are required and social distancing should be followed. Drive-by viewing of the sculptures is encouraged; they can be viewed on the Bluff Street side of the park, between West Sixth and Seventh streets.