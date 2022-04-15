6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring the family for the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s annual frog walk along Galena River Trail. Special guest Tony Vorwald, an amphibian expert and naturalist with Jackson County (Iowa) Conservation, will lead the group in a frog call survey. Meet on the east side of the Meeker Street foot bridge in downtown Galena. Dress for the weather. Cost: $10 per person or $25 per family for non-JDCF members. More information: www.jdcf.org/event/annualfrogwalk.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Allison Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd.
10 a.m. Music, balloon animals, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Thousands of eggs filled with candy to find for toddlers to sixth-graders. Bring your basket and get ready for a good time. Cost: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/communityeasteregghuntdbq.
Commercial Club Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Commercial Club Park, 225 11th St. SE, Dyersville, Iowa
12:30 to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at the park and will be available for photos before and after the egg hunt. Egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. for children ages 1 to 9. Children will be divided into age groups. In case of rain, the hunt will be moved indoors. Cost: Free.
Taste of Fennimore
Saturday, Cottonwood Sports Bar & Supper Club, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Wis.
1 to 5 p.m. Fennimore Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual event will feature regional beer and wine tasting, local favorites including meats and cheeses, live music and more. Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door. More information: www.fennimore.com/chamber-of-commerce or 608-822-3599.